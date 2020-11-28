New Delhi: Business tycoon and the Chairman of RPG Enterprise Harsh Goenka is quite famous among netizens for sharing motivational and inspirational posts on Twitter every now and then. And this time he had posted some valuable life lessons that one must follow “when you are young and you won’t regret it.” Also Read - How COVID-19 May Severely Affect Our Offsprings, Read On

On Friday (November 27), Goenka tweeted out six-significant life hacks for the youth that one will find super informative in terms of maintaining health as well as in managing finances. The tweet from his official handle not only garnered thousands of likes, it was also retweeted by many as netizens could not thank the industrial enough for his wise advices.

His tweet read:

Follow these rules when you’re young and you won’t regret:

1. Stay away from debt

2. Learn a few skills which you can leverage

3. Use your social media wisely

4. Hit the gym

5. Don’t bother about other’s opinions

6. Spend on learning or experiences rather than things

And, now let’s have a look at how Twitterati reacted to Goenka’s valuable tips:

This is the true truth, tested on myself. — Тоша (@PQ0KHojDw94mUct) November 27, 2020

I think it is not only for young but Guru mantra for all to be sucessful — Anjan Sengupta (@sganjan1972) November 27, 2020

Absolutely brilliant advices…Life can transform easily whoever follow these diligently — Mukesh Kumar Agrawal (@mukesh435) November 27, 2020

I appreciate your advice which is very rare to receive nowadays. — Ashok Patil (@ashokraopatil) November 27, 2020