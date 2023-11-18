Home

Viral

IndvsAus: Watch Fans Perform Special Yagya For Team India’s Victory In ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Finals

IndvsAus: Watch Fans Perform Special Yagya For Team India’s Victory In ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Finals

INDvsAUS: Fans performed special yagya in Mumbai for team India's victory in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup finals.

IndvsAus: Watch Fans Perform Special Yagya For Team India's Victory In ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Finals

2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final: As the ‘Men in Blue’ gear up to play against Australia in the thrilling 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, cricket fans from across the country have started offering prayers for Team India’s victory in the match. People in Mumbai flocked to Madhavbaug Temple and performed a special yagya, praying for Team India’s triumph.

Trending Now

Watch Here

Notably, Team India is in great form and, coming into the final, remains unbeaten in 10 games, defeating New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final. Adding to the excitement, former skipper and star batter Virat Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar with his 50th ODI century, while Mohammed Shami took a whopping seven wickets in the game, securing the top spot on the list of wicket-takers in the tournament.

You may like to read

The entire country is praying for the historic win of the ‘Men In Blue’.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.