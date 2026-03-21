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Influencer asks PM Modi to curb his fathers sugar consumption, heres what happens next | Watch viral video

Influencer asks PM Modi to curb his father’s sugar consumption, here’s what happens next | Watch viral video

A social media influencer Yuvraj Dua's post on Instagram has been going viral where he can be seen urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help urge his father to control his sugar consumption. He urged the PM to speak about the same on his next Mann Ki Baat show

Yuvraj Dua's reel was shared by PM Narendra Modi on his official Instagram.

A social media influencer has gone viral for a lighthearted appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help curb his father’s sugar consumption. The video, posted on Instagram by influencer Yuvraj Dua as a reel, was captioned ‘Sugar kam karwa do Papa ki’ (Please reduce my father’s sugar consumption).

Dua stated that his father is an ardent fan of the Prime Minister and listens to all his advice. Charmed by the Dua’s wit, PM Modi shared the reel on his official Instagram account. Dua, who has over one million followers on his Instagram account, posts usually Delhi-inspired and family-related content.

Yuvraj Dua’s funny reel on his father

Delhi-based content creator Yuvraj Dua shared a funny reel on his Instagram that snowballed into a viral moment. In the reel, he asked PM Modi to help convince his father to cut down on sugar. The video was shared with the caption, “Sugar kam karwa do Papa ki” (Please help reduce my father’s sugar intake).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Dua (@yuvraj.dua)

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In the video, he explained that his father is a devoted admirer of the Prime Minister, so much so that nothing can distract him. “People in India say sons cannot express their love towards their dads. But how can they when friends fare on third, family on second, and Modiji on first in the love ranking,” Dua joked in the video. He further said, “If my father is watching TV, and if a dragon also flies from above, his focus will not break because Modi Paglu.”

PM Modi shares the reel

To everyone’s surprise, PM Modi responded to the video. Sharing it on his official Instagram account as a story, he wrote, “On Yuvraj’s request, I urge his father (and everyone else out there) to reduce sugar intake… be healthy, be happy.”

In a second story, PM Modi used the opportunity to highlight preventive healthcare, especially against obesity, and urged citizens to focus on their well-being by eating healthy. “Excessive sugar invites a range of diseases. Then of course, there is the looming threat of obesity,” PM Modi stated, adding, “Also, do make yoga a part of your lives. It is a great way to remain fit and active.”

Reactions on the reel

Following the sharing of the reel by PM Modi, Yuvraj Dua further it on his story with the caption, “Ab toh Modi Ji ne bhi bol diya Papa ab toh maan jao pls” (Now even Modi Ji has asked you, please take into consideration now Papa). He further wrote, “Surreal sa hogaya yeh toh. Kahan pohonch gayi video would never have thought” (This is surreal. Where has the video reached? I would never have thought).

Reacting to PM Modi sharing Dua’s video, one of the users said, “Came to this reel from Modiji’s story”. Another added, “Your dad must be so proud of you that PM Modi shared your story. Keep going.”

A third wrote, “When your reel gets government approval. PM Modi shared it on his story. Congratulations bro.”

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