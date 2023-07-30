Home

‘She Is Back’: Influencer Who Danced On Delhi Metro Now Grooves Inside Train, Leaves Onlookers Baffled | Watch

Viral Video: A woman influencer, who recently made headlines with her bizarre dance performance on a Delhi Metro platform, violating rules, has now grooved inside an Indian Railways train.

The image shows a woman dancing inside a train. (Instagram/@seemakanojiya87)

Viral Video: Dancing or making reels inside public transportation has become a trend now. The influencers, to gain views, forget that they are causing inconvenience and discomfort to other passengers. Time and again, transport authorities have issued warnings against such activities, but ignoring these warnings, some youngsters continue to make videos.

The Delhi Metro is the best example of this, where youngsters record objectionable videos to gain views, discomforting other passengers. This trend has become so common that many passengers have had at least one experience of witnessing these dancing videos inside the train.

The Bizarre Dance Performance

A woman influencer, who recently made headlines with her bizarre dance performance on a Delhi Metro platform, violating rules, has now grooved inside an Indian Railways train. The video has gained significant attention from netizens, though not for positive reasons.

The blogger who goes by the name Seema Kanojiya posted the video without any caption on her Instagram page. The clip shows her standing inside a sleeper coach. Suddenly, she begins jumping and dancing while going back and forth in the small passage inside a coach. Passengers around her are seen glancing at her with baffled expressions on their faces.

Watch The Bizarre Dance Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seema Kanojiya (@seemakanojiya87)

The video was shared a week ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated close to 1.4 lakh views and received over 3,000 likes.

The bizarre dance moves by Seema on a Hindi track have also prompted Instagram users to express their thoughts in the comment section. While some praised her performance, others were not happy about her dancing inside a train. Users reacted with varied emotions – from the heart to laughing out loud emojis.”

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

‘The boy sitting at the seat doesn’t even give attention, salute,” commented an Instagram user.

“Very good seema ji, nice performance.” Said the second user.

“What happened,” asked the third user.

“The dance is dangerous for normal public,” another said.

“It was good that the boy had earphones on, otherwise he would have jumped off the train,” another said.

Bizarre Dance Performance On The Delhi Metro Platform

Last Month, Seema danced to a Hindi track on a Delhi Metro platform. The bizarre dance gained significant attention from netizens, though not for positive reasons.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seema Kanojiya (@seemakanojiya87)

In the clip, a woman dressed in a pink crop top and brown pleated skirt can be seen dancing to Lata Mangeshkar and Udit Narayan’s song “Andekhi” on a Delhi Metro platform. The woman has been identified as Seema Kanojiya, and the video was shared on her Instagram handle.

