Social media influencer’s dance reel inside temple leads to police intervention, leaves online users baffled | Viral

Several users defended the officer, saying temples are meant for worship and reflection rather than social media content that could disturb the spiritual ambience.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/influencer-shoots-dance-reel-inside-temple-gets-police-intervention-viral-video-triggers-online-debate-8474966/ Copy

A police officer shut down an influencer dancing inside a temple. Image Credit: @Rudhrayadav001/Instagram

A video circulating on social media, reportedly showing a woman being stopped by a police officer while shooting a reel inside a temple, has sparked discussions online. The footage shows the woman dancing to a song as another person records her, after which a police officer approaches and asks her to move away from the queue.

The video does not provide clear audio, making it impossible to verify their conversation. Additionally, the location of the temple and the events leading up to the incident could not be independently confirmed. As another person records her on a phone, she can be seen dancing to a song. Moments later, a police officer approaches her and appears to ask her to move away from the queue. The identity of the temple and the details behind the incident have not been independently verified.

The controversy has reignited the debate over filming social media content at religious sites. Those backing the officer’s intervention argued that temples are meant for worship and tranquillity, and that shooting reels may affect the sanctity of such places.

Internet reactions

The viral clip has sparked mixed reactions online. While many people backed the officer’s intervention, saying it helped maintain order and protect the temple’s atmosphere, others debated whether recording videos at public places of worship should be limited.

Also Read | ‘Mahadev…’: Assam man completes inspiring journey from Nalbari to Kedarnath, leaves internet emotional | Viral

Several users backed the police officer’s intervention. One commented that the growing trend of making viral videos at temples is affecting the importance of faith and devotion. Another user said the officer was simply doing his job, pointing out that every place cannot be treated as a space for dance reels.

Others had a different opinion, arguing that people should be free to record moments at religious places as long as they maintain decorum and do not inconvenience fellow visitors.

Also Read | Kerala temple witnesses elephant attack on priest during festival; animal grabs and tosses him in air | Viral video inside

The clip has sparked fresh discussions about regulating phone use at places of worship. Many users pointed to the rules against photography and making reels at Char Dham sites, saying similar restrictions could help maintain the sanctity and cultural value of other temples as well. Another user said that dancing inside temple premises was not acceptable.