Bhuvan To Komal Pandey: Famous Influencers Who Studied From Delhi University

From humour to beauty tips, Gen Z is mostly dependent on these content creators. And it is not wrong to say that these influencers are no less than Bollywood celebrities.

Famous Influencers Who Studied From Delhi University. | Photo: Instagram

Our Favourite Influencers Who Studied From DU: We all follow influencers and admire their work. They are the ones who keep creating entertainment and informative content for us. From humour to beauty tips, Gen Z is mostly dependent on these content creators. And it is not wrong to say that these influencers are no less than Bollywood celebrities.

But did you know that most of these content creators studied at prestigious institutions in India before entering the creative field? We have discovered five famous influencers who are alumni of Delhi University.

Komal Pandey

Komal Pandey is a prominent fashion blogger and YouTuber with a whopping 1.9 million followers on Instagram. But did you know she is a former student of Delhi University? She completed her graduation in Bachelor of Commerce from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College.





Sejal Kumar

YouTuber, fashion blogger, and actress Sejal Kumar has been creating intriguing content on social media for the past six years and has a fan base of 842k followers on Instagram. She studied at Shri Ram College Of Commerce, where she pursued Economics for her graduation.

Saloni Gaur

Saloni Gaur is famous for her humorous content that tickles the funny bones of viewers. She teams up with her mother and grandmother to curate humorous content. Gaur rose to fame with her character ‘Nazma Aapi,’ through which she makes hilarious videos on trending socio-political scenarios. Saloni has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram. She pursued BA in Political Science and Economics from Janki Devi Memorial College.

Shivesh Bhatia

Shivesh is very popular among teenagers who love cooking. He is a ‘self-taught baker’ and has been running a YouTube channel called ‘Bake With Shivesh’ for over 8 years. The food blogger has 1.1 million followers on Instagram. He completed his degree in Political Science from Hindu College.

Last but not least, everyone’s favourite Bhuvan Bam

Bhuvan is a comedian, actor, and singer who rose to fame with his YouTube channel called BB Ki Vines, where he portrays different characters to create humorous content for his viewers. He has 17.2 million followers on Instagram. Bhuvan graduated from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College in History. Now, he is trying his hand at web series and acting.

