Injectable Smart Tattoos To Monitor Heart Rate, Detect Amount Of Blood Sugar Being Tested

Smart tattoo can also be used to detect the amount of sugar in the blood of diabetic patients.

It will also give a warning if there is a change in the prescribed standards of health. (Representational image: freepik.com)

Injectable Smart Tattoos: The tattoo is considered to be one of the oldest forms of art. Talking about human history, tattoos have been practiced by many cultures. Researchers now believe that the next generation of tattoos will go far beyond images and text which will help us to keep an eye on our health.

For this, injectable smart tattoos are now being prepared. It can be injected under the skin. Researchers say that for this the old traditional ink method of carving a tattoo can also be changed.

With this new type of smart tattoo, it can also be used to detect the amount of sugar in the blood of diabetic patients, monitor the functions of the heart or kidneys, etc. Along with this, it will also give a warning if there is a change in the prescribed standards of health.

Fitted With Injectable Sensors

According to MIT, the research also revealed that the four biosensors changed color in response to three pieces of biochemical information in the body fluid, including glucose and pH levels.

Researcher Dr. Ali Yetisen says that there is a hope that such new achievements will be very beneficial for everyday use. This includes a wide range of implantable and injectable sensors that can do a better job of displaying human condition reports in real-time.

