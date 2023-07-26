Home

Injured Baby Rhesus Monkey Rescued From New Ashok Nagar Metro Station In Delhi

The young monkey was sitting precariously on the ledge of the metro platform, posing a risk to its safety.

Baby Rhesus Monkey Rescued: In a swift rescue effort, Wildlife SOS successfully saved a 4-month-old baby Rhesus macaque from New Ashok Nagar Metro Station in New Delhi. The young monkey was found injured on its leg and was sitting precariously on the ledge of the metro platform, posing a risk to its safety.

An early morning on Friday turned eventful as passers-by at New Ashok Nagar Metro Station were startled to see a baby monkey in distress, perched on the edge of the platform. Concerned citizens immediately alerted Wildlife SOS by contacting their 24×7 emergency rescue helpline (+91 9871963535).

Upon receiving the distress call, Wildlife SOS promptly dispatched its Rapid Response Unit to the location. The rescue team was prepared for the challenging situation and was equipped with rescue gears. The Wildlife SOS rescuer carefully approached the baby monkey and assessed its condition. A closer inspection revealed that the young macaque had sustained an injury on its leg, rendering it unable to move freely.

To prevent any further harm, the rescuer extricated the monkey from the ledge and safely placed it in a transport carrier. After the rescue, the injured baby monkey was immediately transferred to the care of Wildlife SOS. The NGO’s veterinary team conducted a thorough examination of the macaque’s leg injury and are providing appropriate medical treatment.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, said, “Rhesus macaques are highly adaptable and can thrive in various environments, including megacities like Delhi and even small towns. Their ability to adjust in dense human populations make their presence in urban areas quite common, often leading to conflict situations. We are grateful that the successful rescue of the injured baby monkey averted any such conflict.”

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director- Special Projects, Wildlife SOS said, “The baby monkey is currently under our care and is receiving the necessary medical attention. Our team is closely monitoring its progress, and we are hopeful for a full recovery.”

