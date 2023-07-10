Home

Injured Bird Rescued From Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Residence

The staff at the residence handed it over to Wildlife SOS for treatment and care.

The bird is currently under observation and will be set free once it is declared fit by the NGO’s veterinary doctors.

The Wildlife SOS emergency hotline located in Delhi received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence after the staff observed a common myna (Acridotheres tristis) bird that had flown inside accidentally. In its attempt to get out, the bird sustained a minor injury. Concerned for its well-being, the staff at the PM residence immediately contacted Wildlife SOS for assistance.

Upon receiving the call, a Wildlife SOS rescue team was dispatched immediately and were able to rescue the bird. The rescuers then brought the bird back to the Wildlife SOS hotline premises. The myna will undergo treatment and observation and then will be set free upon being fit for release.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “We are grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji for ensuring the kindness displayed to this bird in distress. We would also like to thank the staff at the PM residence for their compassionate gesture in alerting this case to Wildlife SOS. It sets a wonderful example for other citizens to follow when the PM himself is kind and compassionate towards a small bird.”

