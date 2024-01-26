Home

Injured Monkey Rescued From Rashtrapati Bhawan, Treated, Released Into Natural Habitat

The monkey, discovered with an injury to its left hind leg, was unable to walk and exhibited signs of distress.

The team of veterinarians assessed the situation and they identified an internal injury with bleeding.

Monkey Rescued From Rashtrapati Bhawan: In a swift rescue operation, Wildlife SOS’ Rapid Response Unit successfully treated a 4-year-old rhesus macaque from the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises in New Delhi. The monkey, discovered with an injury to its left hind leg, was unable to walk and exhibited signs of distress.

Wildlife SOS’ Rapid Response Unit successfully intervened in rescuing a 4-year-old rhesus macaque found injured at the Rashtrapati Bhavan premises in New Delhi. The distress call to the organisation’s emergency helpline prompted the NGO to dispatch its Rapid Response Unit to the location for the monkey’s rescue.

Following the successful rescue, the macaque was transported to Wildlife SOS’ treatment facility, where a team of veterinarians assessed the situation. They identified an internal injury with bleeding from the anal region, causing the monkey distress and hind-leg impairment.

The experienced veterinary team administered antibiotics and coagulants to stop the bleeding, and fluid therapy to alleviate lethargy displayed by the monkey. After a few days of diligent medical treatment, the macaque responded positively to the treatment and showed signs of complete recovery. Subsequently, the monkey was released back into its natural habitat.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS, said, “Our swift and effective rescue operation not only aimed to save the injured macaque but also prioritised providing essential medical care. The successful rescue and release of the monkey exemplifies Wildlife SOS’ unwavering commitment to the preservation of urban wildlife.”

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director-Special Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, “We appreciate the empathy shown by the staff at Rashtrapati Bhawan, who promptly contacted Wildlife SOS for the monkey’s treatment. The timely intervention in delivering necessary medical care has proven to be a lifeline for the monkey.”

Wildlife SOS emergency helpline No. +91 9871963535

