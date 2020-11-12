Buoyed by the US election results, a Wisconsin brewery has introduced a new beer bearing the name of President-elect Joe Biden. ‘Biden Beer’ was introduced at Minocqua Brewing Co. by owner Kirk Bangstad, who is a huge Biden supporter. As per the Sentinel, Kirk Bangstad, describes the beer as a kõlsch that is “inoffensive and not too bitter.” Also Read - Indian-Origin Dr Celine Gounder Makes it to Biden's COVID-19 Taskforce, Tamil Nadu Village Celebrates

The report further says that the new beer will be available to visitors on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 15:00 to 18:00. Beers will be sold for $6 for a 32-ounce crowler or $15 for a three-pack. Also Read - After Losing US Presidency to Biden, Trump Wins Alaska, His Tally Goes Up To 217

In the days leading up to US presidential elections, Bangstad had put up a sign outside his brewery which read, “Biden for President”. However, he was threatened with legal action and fine by Oneida County because the sign appeared to be larger than the county ordinance allowed (32 square feet). Also Read - Mike Pompeo Asserts Trump Has Won US Polls, Says There Will be a Smooth Transition to Administration 2.0

Soon after, Bangstad launched a #Freeourbidensign campaign that allowed brewery visitors to buy Minocqua brewery T-shirts to help raise money for the fine. Though the fine was not ultimately issued, Bangstad vowed to use the money to support other progressive candidates.

Notably, Bangstad also recently ran for a seat in the National Assembly, but lost to Republican incumbent Rob Swearingen.