Taking his love for bling to an insane level, American rapper Symere Bysil Woods, known professionally as Lil Uzi Vert, has implanted a pink diamond into his forehead. As per the news reports, the diamond implanted into his forehead is worth a whopping 24 million dollars (Rs 175 crores)!

Yes, the 26-year-old rapper, who is known to lead an extravagant life has outdone himself this time with the face diamond. On February 3, 2021, the MTV Video Music Award-winning rapper shared a video of himself sporting the diamond piercing and wrote, " ."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marni Life( NO STYLIST)1600 (@liluzivert)

On January 30, he revealed his plans for the face diamond and tweeted that he has been paying for the natural pink stone since 2017 for a grand total of $24 million. “It’s 10 almost 11 carats,” he told his fans. He tweeted, “I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now. This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time k saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”

I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now . This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. ♦️ A lot of M’s in my face 🤫 💰 💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) January 30, 2021

According to a report by Wealthy Gorilla, Lil Uzi Vert’s net worth is estimated to be around $16 million.

Well, the bizarre transformation has left many of his fans worried, while many made fun of him. Some also compared him to Vision from the Marvel’s Avengers movies wherein the character has a yellow stone embedded into his forehead, near the same spot as Lil Uzi.

Starring in next Avengers, Uzi Vision pic.twitter.com/g801kItsMU — Zeus🦅⚡ (@TunzDev) February 3, 2021

Thanos looking at Lil Uzi Vert like pic.twitter.com/m8joNgRuHP — Jay Washington (@MrJayWashington) February 3, 2021

Uzi if u die over a damn diamond in your head😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/PCIrJXDoAc — bean (@IIIDEKK) February 4, 2021

What do you think of this look?