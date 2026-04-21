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Inside Mukesh Ambanis birthday celebrations: Nita Ambani performs Bhraman Bhoj to Ved Pathsala students- Watch

Inside Mukesh Ambani’s birthday celebrations: Nita Ambani performs Bhraman Bhoj to Ved Pathsala students- Watch

At Mukesh Ambani's 69th birthday celebration, the Ambani family organised a Brahman Bhoj for students of a Ved pathshala. Watch the viral video.

Inside Mukesh Ambani's birthday celebrations: Nita Ambani performs Bhraman Bhoj to Ved Pathsala students- Watch

Mukesh Ambani Birthday Video: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, celebrated his 69th birthday on April 19 in a simple and meaningful way. A video shared by Reliance showed Mukesh Ambani and his family taking part in puja rituals and offering prayers. As part of the celebrations, the Ambani family also organised a Brahman Bhoj for students of a Ved pathshala.

For Mukesh Ambani’s birthday, Nita Ambani chose an exquisite organza silk saree from her impressive designer and handwoven collection. This time, she wore a red organza silk piece paired with a gold rani haar. The elegant six yards, draped by celebrity drapist Anbarasu Mahadevan, featured stunning handwoven floral-inspired embroidery, heavily detailed on the pallu and kept minimal on the rest of the drape. The broad, hand-embroidered borders further enhanced the beauty of the saree.

Watch Mukesh Ambani’s birthday video:

On his birthday, Mukesh Ambani also paid a sacred visit to Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple, where he offered prayers and sought blessings.Mukesh Ambani was accompanied by close family members, including his wife Nita Ambani, sons Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, daughter-in-laws Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant, and his grandchildren.

Earlier this month, the Ambani family held birthday celebrations of Anant Ambani. Grand celebrations were held in Jamnagar, attracting a star-studded guest list. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and many other celebrities were present in Jamnagar as guests of the Ambani family for the special event.

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