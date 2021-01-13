New Delhi: As the farmers agitation at various border points of the national capital is about to mark its 50th day, a Pakistani singer has composed a new song and dedicated it to the protesting farmers. Also Read - Check Top 5 Headlines of The Day: Supreme Court on Farm Laws, Tesla's Entry to India, Bird Flu & More

The singer, Jawad Ahmad, released the three-minute track titled ‘Kisana’ on his YouTube channel and described it as a revolutionary song for peasants of the world, to inspire and motivate them to struggle for their rights. It is a dedication to all the global peasant movements, wrote Ahmad. Also Read - Breaking News Jan 13 Live Updates: BSF Detects Trans-border Tunnel in Kathua

Speaking with The Times of India about the song, Jawad said that a right’s movement of farmers is required all over the world. He shared that the situation of peasants in Pakistan is also miserable. Also Read - SC Suspends Farm Laws, Forms Panel to End Deadlock; Farmers Say Will Not End Protest | Key Points

Ahmad further said that he got inspired to compose the song after seeing the ongoing farmers’ movement in India which is getting recognition across the world. The lyrics of the song, ‘Uth Utaan Nu Kisana Hunn Tu Jeena Aay, Polia Tu Jag Da Ann Data Teri Sohni Tarti Maata Tu Jag Da Tu Jag Da Palan Haar Hunn Tu Jeena Aay, roughly translates to peasants need to rise and that they are the providers of the world.

Ahmad’s music video has received much love from people across the globe and has garnered thousands of likes and comments from social media users.

Watch the video here:

The farmers have been sitting at the borders of the national capital since November 26, 2020. Singhu border is the main protest site where a special programme would be held to burn the copies of the farm laws.

The farmers unions leaders are demanding withdrawal of The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. They are also demanding a legal guarantee for procurement of crops at the the Minimum Support Price.