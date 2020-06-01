New Delhi: Needless to say, movies and television have a lot of influence on society and can undoubtedly impact people’s behavior in many aspects. Also Read - SIM Card Fraud: Noida Woman Duped of Rs 9.5 Lakh on Pretext of Upgrading SIM from 3G to 4G

In one such case, a 31-year-old man, inspired by the Bollywood movie Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor, was arrested for allegedly posing as an orthopaedic surgeon on dating websites to extort money from gullible women.

As per the police, the accused Anand Kumar was arrested along with a co-conspirator Priyam Yadav, after the police received a complaint from a female doctor who was duped by Kumar.

It all started when Kumar created a fake profile on dating app Tinder with the name Dr Rohit Gujral following which he started talking to the woman doctor.

Kumar promised to marry the doctor and convinced her to transfer Rs. 30,000 into his bank account. Later, he also blackmailed her by threatening to expose her private pictures and videos.

Talking about the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) Anyesh Roy said Kumar used to run an event management firm and was in touch with many aspiring models and actors.

“He used the pictures of one of these men to create fake profile on various dating apps like Tinder, Bumble and matrimonial sites like Jeevan Saathi, by the name of Dr. Rohit Gujral, claiming to be an orthopaedic surgeon,” he said.

When Kumar was interrogated, he told the police that the whole idea of identifying himself as a doctor came after he watched the movie, Kabir Singh. He then created a profile to lure women, and once he connected with the women, he would exchange numbers and start talking to them.

He would avoid video calls saying that his mother was unwell and within a few days, he would convince them about his seriousness to marry them.

“Kumar had been doing this for four months and conned many women. A few of them thought that he was in a ‘difficult situation’ but would marry them eventually. One woman even applied for a loan of Rs 5 lakhs for Kumar,” he added.

Finally, the fraud was uncovered after the police traced him through his ID and arrested him from Lajpat Nagar.