After the news emerged that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput owns land on the Moon, many people have been wanting a piece of the celestial body for themselves. Inspired by the actor, now a man in Pakistan bought a one-acre plot of land on the moon as a wedding gift for his wife. Also Read - NASA Announces Artemis Plan to Land First Woman & The Next Man on Moon in 2024

According to reports, Sohaib Ahmed, a resident of Rawalpindi bought the lunar land in the region called ‘Sea of Vapour’ for $45 from the International Lunar Lands Registry. The 23-year-old Pakistani man also holds property documents for it.

In an interview on SAMAA TV’s programme, Ahmed said he was inspired by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who had also purchased land on the moon in the Mare Muscoviense or the ‘Sea of Muscovy’ region.

Pakistani man buys land on moon for his wife as a wedding gift… 😦😦 pic.twitter.com/qdsZSYu0Tj — Hoor Ul Jannat (@HoorUlJannat5) September 18, 2020

Madiha, Ahmed’s wife, shared how her friends didn’t believe her when she told them about this unique gift.

“At first everyone thought it was a joke, but then I showed them the documents and then they believed it,” she told Samaa TV.

A few months back, Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Bihar’s Bodh Gaya, also bought one-acre land on the moon on his birthday. He said that he always wanted to go to the moon but since this was not possible he decided to buy land there.

Apart from Sushant, several celebrities including Tom Cruise, Shah Rukh Khan, John Travolta, Nicole Kidman also own land on the moon.