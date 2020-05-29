Porbandar: Back in 2001, a 14-year-old boy created a history of sorts after he impressed the nation with his intelligence and went on to win Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Junior contest. 19 years later, he has continued on his path of success and is now the Superintendent of Police at Porbandar. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Registration For KBC 12 Begins From May 9, Auditions to be Done Online - Watch Promo

What a journey right! Dr Ravi Mohan Saini, a native of Alwar, who is now 33-years-old is making headlines again as he took charge as the Superintendent of Police, Porbandar, on Tuesday after serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Rajkot.

Speaking about his new responsibilities, he told HT “My role would be the implementation of lockdown in Porbandar in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Also, the law and order situation remains our topmost priority.”

Made a fortune in KBC at 14, now on duty at Porbandar to fight #Covid19 ‘Lock kiya jaaye’ – iconic question asked to him by @SrBachchan on KBC Junior, is exactly the instruction of now an IPS Ravi Mohan Saini to Porbandar, all set to ensure compliance to #lockdown as city’s SP. https://t.co/H4WxUZEE7m pic.twitter.com/uOKH24zJ2J — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) May 29, 2020

The son of a retired Navy officer, Saini was in class 10 when he appeared in KBC Junior, one of the most popular Indian reality TV shows. In a 2017 interview with TOI, he said, “I was the winner of Rs 1 crore. However, I got Rs 69 lakh after deduction of taxes, four years later.”

As per the rules of the show, the prize money is given to the winners after they turn 18.

After Saini completed his schooling, he enrolled into Mahatma Gandhi Medical College in Jaipur for doing MBBS and also cleared UPSC soon after. His father was in the navy and he joined the police force after being inspired by him.

Meanwhile, Kaun Banega Crorepati is now back with its 12th season.