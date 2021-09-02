New Delhi: Popular social media app Instagram is down. Users across many parts of the world have been facing issues for the past one hour. Many have taken to Twitter, complaining about the issues they are facing.Also Read - 'Beyond Shocking & Unbelievable': Twitterati Devastated After Actor Sidharth Shukla Dies of Heart Attack

Instagram has not confirmed the reason behind the outage. Meanwhile, Twitter is flooded with memes.

Here are a few:

I legit thought my account is hacked and wifi is broken.. AGAIN #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/QY4XJxNRGa — Mehak (@tpwk__luv) September 2, 2021