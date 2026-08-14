Instagram gets first logo update in 10 years, internet isn’t impressed, says ‘Way to remove joy out of everything’

Despite the wordmark change, Instagram’s familiar gradient logo has not been redesigned. For now, the main visual change users will notice is the new lettering used alongside the iconic app symbol.

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Instagram gets first logo update in 10 years, internet isn't impressed, says 'Way to remove joy out of everything' (Image: @mosseri)

Instagram has changed the look of its logo for the first time in 10 years. The Meta-owned platform says the new design is meant to give the brand a cleaner and more modern appearance. However, the change has quickly become a topic of jokes and memes online, with some users saying the new lettering makes “Instagram” look like “Instagzam”. The change only affects the way the word “Instagram” is written next to the app’s logo. The well-known pink, orange and purple Instagram icon remains the same.

The biggest change is in the font. The new letters have softer curves and a more handwritten appearance. The changes are especially noticeable in letters such as “s”, “g” and “r”.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri announced the update on the platform. He said the wordmark had remained unchanged for a decade and the company felt it was time to give it a fresh look. Mosseri said the new design keeps some elements inspired by Instagram’s original style while making the lettering simpler and more modern.

He also shared the update on Threads and invited users to share their reactions to the new design.

Despite the wordmark change, Instagram’s familiar gradient logo has not been redesigned. For now, the main visual change users will notice is the new lettering used alongside the iconic app symbol.

How is the internet reacting to the new Instagram logo?

Here are some of the most notable reactions circulating online: