New Delhi: Popular Social media platform ‘Instagram’ has landed in a fresh controversy for allegedly showing Lord Shiva in an objectionable manner. On Tuesday, Delhi resident and BJP leader Manish Singh filed a complaint against Instagram over a sticker which shows God Shiva with wine glass in one hand and a mobile phone on the other, available in the platform’s story section. Lord Shiva is also seen winking in the sticker. He filed the complaint at Parliament Street police station in New Delhi against the CEO and other officials of Instagram for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Hindus. Also Read - 'Insult of Kannadigas': Amazon Canada Receives Huge Backlash for Selling Karnataka State flag Themed Bikini, #BoycottAmazon Trends on Twitter

Users can find this particular sticker by searching Shiva in the search box while uploading an Instagram story. As per the complainant, these stickers were provided by Instagram itself and not any social media user.

Here’s the sticker:

The complainant claimed the “accused is deliberately and intentionally hurting the feeling and sentiments of the millions and millions of Hindus, including the complainant, by portraying the Lord Shiva, in such a state.”

“Given the above stated, it is, therefore, most respectfully submitted that a criminal case be registered against the CEO, and other officials of Instagram, who in conspiracy with other persons have committed offenses falling within the parameters of the Indian Penal Code and also under the Information Technology Act,” Singh noted in his FIR.

In a video message Manish Singh also demanded an apology from Instagram and said that he will launch a protest and dharna at Instagram’s office if the stickers are not removed immediately.

Many users also took to Twitter to slam Instagram and express their displeasure over the new sticker:

What the hell is going on is every body seeing these People what type of picture Insta team using in reels for Lord Shiva.

India goverment please take action else we need to go to court. #Instagram #MarkZuckerberg #PMOIndia #AmitShah #BJP4India #BJP4UP #CMYogiAdityanath pic.twitter.com/pd0ciKCLG4 — Amardeep Tanwar (@AmardeepTanwar7) June 8, 2021

By typing Shiva in Giphy, this Indecent sticker of Lord Shiva holding alcohol in one hand and mobile in other shows along with other stickers. This is intolerable @instagram remove this asap and don't insult gods. @myogiadityanath @PMOIndia @Pushpendraamu @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/gVvuPgEYt9 — Ayush Singh (@_Ayush__singh) June 8, 2021

Lord #Shiva shown in Insuling manner on @instagram This is not user Generated but Instagram Approved Content We request @rsprasad ji to take cognisance of such issues rampant abuse of Hindu sentiments on SocialMedia Platforms#AntiHinduInstagram pic.twitter.com/FUz6eQxOcr — Devang Dave (@DevangVDave) June 8, 2021

Earlier, ecommerce platform Amazon and Google faced the ire for deeply hurting the sentiments of the people of Karnataka. This incident happened at a time when the government had asked social media platforms to comply with the new IT Rules.