Controversial YouTuber and Bigg Boss 13 contestant and Hindustani Bhau’s Instagram account has been suspended after multiple users reported him for promoting hate speech and violence. Instagram notified users that Hindustani Bhau’s account was suspended as the post went against their community guidelines. Also Read - Hindustani Bhau Slams Anushka Sharma Produced Bulbbul For 'Disrespecting Indian Gods'

In a recent viral video, Bhau was seen talking about thrashing people who insult Hindu Gods. He also talked about taking law in his own hands and not sparing anyone who disrespects God.

On August 18, comedian Kunal Kamra also had shared a video of the former Bigg Boss contestant on Twitter and tagged Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, asking them to take action against Bhau for spreading hatred and inciting the mob.

“Calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading exercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process,” he wrote.

HM @AnilDeshmukhNCP & @MumbaiPolice,

Calling for open violence is a crime. This is a mob building & hate spreading excercise. This is deeply alarming. Could lead to violence & an artist not getting due process.

Remarks like “System side main”

are an insult to our constitution… pic.twitter.com/oeCfdGFRu5 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) August 18, 2020

Many users on the platform celebrated the suspension and also shared screenshots that they too had reported Bhau’s account. The message read, “We’ve removed hindustanibhau’s account because it goes against our Community Guidelines.”

Hindustani Bhau’s account has been removed by Instagram today. pic.twitter.com/8Wh1NMkB1l — Aarif Shah (@aarifshaah) August 20, 2020

Meanwhile, others celebrated the development with memes and jokes:

Instagram Deleted Hindustani

Bhau Account!!

Le Me -: pic.twitter.com/6iL9rlxWLF — Rishabh✍️ (@say_unique) August 20, 2020

It's hightime "Hindustani Bhau" realizes that he should use his car to go to a nearby library to get some brains and some decency instead of recording ridiculously stupid videos. — stfu sparsh (@sangriasheets) August 18, 2020

Meet Hindustani Bhau🔥🔥🔥🔥

He is a deshbhakt.

Himself abuses women and say respect women💯💯💯💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/0wf9bnIMXC — Ansh (@Ansh10187) August 18, 2020

Hindustani bhau's Instagram account had been removed. Meanwhile Bhau* pic.twitter.com/goF2GSHu04 — Ankit Singh 💢 (@_XoY0) August 20, 2020

Hindustani Bhau after Instagram removed his account😂 pic.twitter.com/xa3gl70nZr — Daredevil (@Daredevil_2_0) August 20, 2020

Hindustani Bhau, whose real name is Vikas Fhatak, participated in Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 13’ last year as a wild-card contestant. He is known for his violent, abusive and problematic videos on social media.

He recently made headlines after he registered a complaint against Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobhaa Kapoor for allegedly ‘disrespecting the Indian Army