TikTok and Instagram star Neel Ranaut who hails from Tripura is leaving people in splits with his hilarious recreation of Bollywood celebrities and their extravagant outfits on Instagram. He has time and again treated his followers with side-splitting and entertaining recreations that you can’t afford to miss. From Disha Patani’s most loved fashion outings and extremely popular Calvin Klein photoshoots to Priyanka Chopra’s Grammy 2020 dress with a plunging neckline, Neel Ranaut has recreated the looks by using stuff available at home. Also Read - About 400 Million Workers in India May Sink Into Poverty: UN report

Neel Ranaut has followers on Instagram and recently the Malang actor Disha Patani took to Instagram to share his work. She gave the budding internet sensation a shout-out through her Instagram stories. Reposting Neel’s version of flaunting sexy midriff in a Calvin Klein t-shirt, Disha wrote, “That’s awesome Neel.” Also Read - This Pune Man Has Been Permitted to Visit Assam Amid Lockdown For Father's Last Rites

Have a look at Neel Ranaut’s funny pictures here:

