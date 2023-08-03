Home

Instant Justice: Sikh Man Beats Thief ‘Blue and Black’ After Attempted Robbery at His US Grocery Store

Viral Video: The clip shows the thief, wearing a blue cloth to obscure his face, robbing the shop. He pushes a garbage bin and stuffs items into it while the store owner tries to intervene.

A Sikh man beat up a robber with a stick in US. | Photo: Twitter

Video Is Viral Like A Wild Fire: Armed robberies are very common in many parts of the United States, and there have been numerous incidents where shop owners had to remain silent spectators to save their lives. But sometimes, one has to stand up against these crimes, and who better than a desi man.

Yes, our ‘Punjab Da Sher’ nailed it when a thief targeted a Sikh-owned grocery store, receiving a swift and fierce response that he will never forget.

The clip shows the thief, wearing a blue cloth to obscure his face, robbing the shop. He pushes a garbage bin and stuff items into it while the store owner tries to intervene. The thief brandishes an unseen weapon and warns the owner to back off whenever he gets close. The whole incident is narrated by a person filming the scene from behind the payment counter.

In the middle of the robbery, a person in the store threatens to call the police, but the thief refuses to yield and ignores the warning. The man behind the camera says, “Hey, just let him go. There ain’t nothing you can do. They’re not gonna do nothing,” referring to the police. He then asks, “Do you have insurance?”

Watch The Video Here

Sikh grocery store owner was told that “there ain’t nothing you can do” repeatedly and that “ayy, just let him go” as they were being robbed. The Sikhs disagreed. pic.twitter.com/ZIb5CVLMNl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 2, 2023

As the video progresses, the thief continues stuffing the dustbin with items and heads toward the exit.

In an unexpected turn of events, a store employee takes matters into his own hands when confronted with a thief. Showing immense courage, he seizes the thief’s arms while the store owner grabs a stick and starts beating him. The person filming the incident tries to intervene, pleading with them to stop, but the Sikh owner continues to thrash the thief relentlessly until he falls to the floor, begging for mercy. The exact location of the incident has not been disclosed.

The video of the failed robbery has gone crazy viral. Netizens praised the Sikh grocery store owner for teaching a good lesson to the thief. While others fill the comment section with the fire and clap emoticons.

The video was shared on Twitter by a user named, @stillgray with the caption, “Sikh grocery store owner was told that “there ain’t nothing you can do” repeatedly and that “ayy, just let him go” as they were being robbed. The Sikhs disagreed.”

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear turbans,” a

“Guy is robbing the store in the US, as usual, the store guys are helpless, but then Indians arrive in the picture,” the second user expressed.

“Good Job Sikhss,” said the third user.

“Felt at peace after watching the video. Salute to the hard working people,” said another.

