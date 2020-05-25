There have been many cases of animal cruelty being reported, and humans have always been behind it. It is not enough that they encroach on land that has been their habitat for years, but they also take pleasure in causing them pain. This time, however, the tables were turned on five men who decided to make a buffalo race. Also Read - Priest Practices Social Distancing by Squirting Holy Water on Baby With Toy Gun During Baptism

A video that was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan showed the men egging on the buffalo pulling a cart with them in it. It looked like the men were in what appeared to be a race with another two men who were riding a horse cart. The men were followed by a number of other people, who were on bikes, making a racket and honking their horns.

As the buffalo received blows from the man trying to get him to go faster, it veered to the right. As it turned, one of its wheels caught the road divider and sent the men in the cart flying out and landing hard on the road. The buffalo, on the other hand, jogged off to freedom.

The videos has so far got 1.5 million views with 43k likes, and people have been sharing their comments and their support for the buffalo.

Buffalo is getting global support. Seems some Bollywood movie is also coming “badla bhains ka”. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 24, 2020

chose him.

— Himanshu Kaushik, IAS (@HimanshuK_IAS) May 24, 2020

Premeditated revenge tha yeh. — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) May 24, 2020

And credit goes to the buffalo 🐃 for teaching those animals a good lesson. — Dr Bhagirath Manda IRS (@DrBhageerathIRS) May 24, 2020

Wow, he knew exactly what to do to set himself free! Love how karma sometimes delivers right on time! https://t.co/YNhwsLLlEb — Patrick Brauckmann (@vonbrauckmann) May 24, 2020

This is called TIT FOR TAT….the way they fell on road that was satisfying… the guy who was poking buffalo they use iron nail in stick and they poke animals with that..and its very painful..instant karma…god poked them so well🙏🙏 — saima (@saima27285037) May 24, 2020

A more recent report of animal cruelty involved PETA offering a reward of Rs 50,000 to anyone who can identify two teenagers who tied the mouth and legs of a community dog before throwing him into a pond to drown.