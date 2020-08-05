Scrapping its earlier plans of displaying 3 images of Lord Ram and Ayodhya temple, billboards in New York’s iconic Times Square instead lit up in solidarity with Kashmiris this week, on the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370. Also Read - No 3D Images of Lord Ram at Times Square? Ad Company Refuses Display After Muslim Groups Oppose the 'Islamophobic' Campaign

“Kashmiris Lives Matter,” said a sign, written in white letters with a red line, against a black background. Other screens on the towering Times Square read ‘Kashmir Siege Day’ and “Kashmiris Want Freedom.”

As per reports, the billboards campaign will continue in the city for a week.

Earlier, many Muslim groups and several individuals in the US opposed the proposed display of ‘Lord Ram and Ayodhya temple’ calling it a ‘brazen celebration of hatred and Islamophobia.”

Heeding to their requests, the ad company decided not to run any such display across Times Square today.

Dennis Levine of the ad company, Branded Cities confirmed the decision to not run the advertisements and also reassured that ”Branded Cities and Nasdaq oppose the demolition of Babri Masjid and will never allow any supremacist groups to run their advertisements”.