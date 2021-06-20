Noida: In a curious case of what might be called a fraud, a man named ‘Anil Kumar’ had been working at a primary school in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar since 2016, and the same ‘Anil Kumar’ has also been working as a policeman in the state’s Moradabad district simultaneously. Confused? We were too. Let me break down the suspense for the readers. So, what happened was that a few days back the SHO Satyendra Singh called ‘Anil Kumar’ who was posted with the public response vehicle (PRV) of the Dial 112 unit. Also Read - This Video of Two Monkeys Playing and Sliding Down a Building's Wall Will Definitely Make Your Sunday a Hit | WATCH

As per reports, Anil Kumar reached the SHO's office on his uniform, his name tag on him, and with the PRV driver. And, when he was asked where he was from, who his father was and he had the answers. He said he was from Muzaffarnagar, became police personnel in 2011 after training at Bareilly Police Lines and his father's name was Sukhpal Singh. However, Anil failed to recall under which SSP did he received his training in Bareilly and this was one of the main points that helped a police team solve the case.

After failing to recall the SSP's name, 'Anil' excused himself to go to the washroom and went off. The police, meanwhile, checked the records and found the photograph in the records did not match the man they had just met. Instead, the man whom they met was actually someone called Sunil Kumar, who later turned out to be Anil's brother-in-law.

The SHO lodged a complaint and both, Anil and Sunil were booked. Investigations revealed that Anil and Sunil had known each other since they were in Class 12.

What’s the story?

In 2016, when Anil cracked the teachers’ test, he asked Sunil to take his place so he could take the time and complete his B.Ed degree. To make sure nobody found out it was not actually Anil, he took a transfer to Moradabad. Meanwhile, he started working as a primary school teacher in Muzaffarnagar and married Sunil’s sister in 2017. Anil had even-handed in his service revolver to Sunil.

The two have been charged with abetment of offence; pretending to hold office as a public servant; wearing any garb or carrying any token resembling any garb or token used by a class of public servants while not belonging to the class of public servants; cheating by personation; and criminal conspiracy.

Circle Officer Anoop Singh said: “Both of them were arrested and sent to jail on Saturday. We will continue the investigation to find out if someone else helped them. I am sending a team to Muzaffarnagar to collect information from the Basic Shiksha Adhikari office.”

(With IANS inputs)