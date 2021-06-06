Bengaluru: E-commerce giant Amazon has been receiving huge backlash after its Canadian unit was found selling a Kannada state flag (Yellow and Red) bikini along with the state emblem. As per reports, the online shopping giant’s e-commerce arms in the United Kingdom, Japan and Mexican sites were also selling the same bikini. Following this, Amazon has started facing flak online as netizens bashed the company with the hashtag #BoycottAmazon. Also Read - States Announce Easing of COVID Curbs From Monday | A Look at Lockdown/Relaxation in Parts of India

Meanwhile, Karnataka minister Arvind Limbavali said that the state government will take legal action against Amazon Canada if it does not apologise to Kannadigas for promoting the sale of bikini with the Kannada flag. The state’s emblem is also imprinted on the bikini. Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, “Multinational companies should stop such repeated insult of #Kannada. This is a matter of Kannadigas’ self pride and we will not tolerate the rise in such incidents.@amazonca should, therefore, apologise to Kannadigas. Legal action will be taken immediately against @amazonca.” Also Read - Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 May be Cancelled if...: CM Yediyurappa's Latest Statement Gives Hope to Students

Multinational companies should stop such repeated insult of #Kannada This is a matter of Kannadigas’ self pride and we will not tolerate the rise in such incidents.@amazonca should, therefore, apologise to Kannadigas. Legal action will be taken immediately against @amazonca 2/2 — Aravind Limbavali (@ArvindLBJP) June 5, 2021

A YouTuber MYNameis Madhu lashing out at the e-commerce giant said that this is the work of Amazon’s country specific sites. “Amazon Canada has shocked the Kannadigas across the globe with their audacity of promoting sale of personalised Kannada flag coloured bikini. This has not just happened in Canada alone, they are selling the same product in the United Kingdom, Japan and Mexico too,” he said.

The incident came to light when the Kannada Rakshna Vedike (KRV) Praveen Shetty camp protested and gave a call to boycott Amazon besides contemplating formally lodging a complaint with the state police. And, it happened just two days after Google came under severe criticism after it produced a search result stating that Kannada was the ugliest language. After a backlash, Google had tendered an unconditional apology.

The bikini with the state’s flag is being sold on the site with the description, “BKDMHHH Women’s Flag of Karnataka Original Design Slim Fit Tie Side Laces Triangle Chic Trimmer for Girl’s”. The selling of innerwear using a state’s emblem and flag is being bashed online by netizens where many wrote that such a thing was not expected of Amazon.

Have a look at reaction of netizens:

Dear Amazon didn’t expect from you this and if you do business in Karnataka first you learn respect our state flag also…..@amazonIN #Kannada #karnataka #karnatakaflag pic.twitter.com/LBjtrHZ2YI — Manoj I S (@Manojhsn17) June 5, 2021

Shame on Amazon — VSD (@dilipvs17) June 6, 2021

This is just over-going 😠 Not at all expected frm @amazonIN @amazon !!

Need to take some serious measures n proceedings against the defame done on k’taka flag 🤬#Karnataka #ಕನ್ನಡ_ಬಾವುಟ#Kannadaflag #AmazonIndia pic.twitter.com/zYqQMAuLNw — Manjunath Devar (@devar_manjunath) June 5, 2021

The state of Karnataka has its own flag — red, white and yellow — with the emblem of the state Gandaberunda, a two-headed mythological bird, in the centre.