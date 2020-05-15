New Delhi: Family is not just a word, but an emotion, that which sticks till the very end! Also Read - International Day of Families 2020: Wish Your Loved Ones With Messages, WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes, GIFs, Greetings, SMS
Every year, May 15 is celebrated as the International Day of Families, with an aim to celebrate and spread awareness about the benefits of the family systems to the masses. The day aims to call attention to everything about and which revolves around families, society’s basic unit.
This year, the day gains more significance as many people across the world are away from their families due to the coronavirus lockdown while some other lucky ones are getting to spend more time with them.
The day is celebrated since 1995 to celebrated the importance of families, people, societies and cultures around the world.
According to the UN, “This day provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families and to increase the knowledge of the social, economic and demographic processes affecting families.”
Theme for 2020
This year the theme is “Families in Development: Copenhagen & Beijing + 25”.
While describing the reason for the theme, the UN statement reads, “This year’s 25th anniversary of Copenhagen Declaration and Beijing Platform for Action comes at a time of one of the most challenging global health and social crises. The 2020 COVID-19 pandemic brings into sharp focus the importance of investing in social policies protecting the most vulnerable individuals and families. It is the families who bear the brunt of the crisis, sheltering their members from harm, caring for out-of-school children and, at the same time, continuing their work responsibilities.”
On the occasion, Twitter urged others to recognize the importance of a family and wished for everyone to be safe:
In 1993, the United Nations passed a resolution to showcase the determination of the organisation to encourage better living standards and social progress of families across the globe.
In 1994, the United Nations officially declared the International Day of Families in response to the changing economic and social structures that are affecting the stability and structure of family units in different parts of the world
.
.