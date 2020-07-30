Needless to say, friends are the most cherished and valued people in our lives, who make the journey of life a little simpler. From knowing our deepest secrets to helping us in difficult times, a friend truly makes our lives wonderful. Especially, in the times of a pandemic, friends are the ones who lift up our spirits in these gloomy times and stand with us. Also Read - National Best Friend Day 2020: Beautiful Quotes to Share With Your Best Friend on The Occasion
In order to celebrate this special bond, July 30 is celebrated across the world as the official International Friendship Day.
The day is known to have originated from Hallmark cards, by Joyce Hall, in 1930 and was first observed in 1958. In 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can build bridges between communities.
Celebrated on different dates at different places, several countries celebrate friendship day either before or after the UN-designated date.
India usually marks the day on the first Sunday of August and this year it will be celebrated on August 2.
However, ahead of the day, netizens have already started trending #FriendshipDay on Twitter and bombarding the platform with hilarious memes and heartwarming messages:
According to the United Nations’ website, “Through friendship — by accumulating bonds of camaraderie and developing strong ties of trust — we can contribute to the fundamental shifts that are urgently needed to achieve lasting stability, weave a safety net that will protect us all, and generate passion for a better world where all are united for the greater good.”