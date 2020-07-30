Needless to say, friends are the most cherished and valued people in our lives, who make the journey of life a little simpler. From knowing our deepest secrets to helping us in difficult times, a friend truly makes our lives wonderful. Especially, in the times of a pandemic, friends are the ones who lift up our spirits in these gloomy times and stand with us. Also Read - National Best Friend Day 2020: Beautiful Quotes to Share With Your Best Friend on The Occasion

In order to celebrate this special bond, July 30 is celebrated across the world as the official International Friendship Day.

The day is known to have originated from Hallmark cards, by Joyce Hall, in 1930 and was first observed in 1958. In 2011, the General Assembly of the United Nations declared July 30 as official International Friendship Day with the idea that friendship between peoples, countries, cultures and individuals can build bridges between communities.

30 July is #FriendshipDay !#Friendship binds us together regardless of age, race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or borders. Do you believe in friendship's power to craft a better world for all?dizz💫 Share if you do!🙌https://t.co/ZPZbCojn1u pic.twitter.com/EkRrWXU9SZ — UNESCO (@UNESCO) July 30, 2020

Celebrated on different dates at different places, several countries celebrate friendship day either before or after the UN-designated date.

India usually marks the day on the first Sunday of August and this year it will be celebrated on August 2.

However, ahead of the day, netizens have already started trending #FriendshipDay on Twitter and bombarding the platform with hilarious memes and heartwarming messages:

#friendshipday2020 Whenever I am going for a fight …. My friends be like : pic.twitter.com/Wq2mdFcryT — Meme_Raja (@thekhanwasif) July 30, 2020

Making a thousand friends is not friendship .A friendship made with faith ,Maintaining to death is a true friendship 👬🤝 Cheers to all my friends out there 🤟🏼#FriendshipDay #FriendshipDay2020 pic.twitter.com/8IlbXceIfM — Rajath (@Rajath_TM) July 30, 2020

#FriendshipDay2020

Pic 1: boys on friendship day Pic2: boys on rakshabandhan pic.twitter.com/SEfESMhSbl — SARCASM🐨 (@ssaarrccaassm) July 30, 2020

Me with 0 friends in real life :#FriendshipDay pic.twitter.com/6lnM1vKkks — NAMAN (@Pseudopanditt) July 30, 2020

“Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything.” Happy Friendship Day @AdityaAy23254#FriendshipDay — Arun Prakash (@_arunprakash) July 29, 2020

Good friends care for each other , Close friends understand each other , But true friends stays forever, beyond words, distance and beyond time. Happy friendship day to all my dear friends. You guys are always so special to me and thanks for being my friend #FriendshipDay — Thiaga (@doubleducker87) July 30, 2020

According to the United Nations’ website, “Through friendship — by accumulating bonds of camaraderie and developing strong ties of trust — we can contribute to the fundamental shifts that are urgently needed to achieve lasting stability, weave a safety net that will protect us all, and generate passion for a better world where all are united for the greater good.”