’50 Rupya Kaat Overacting Ka’: Netizens Celebrate Friendship Day, Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes

Friendship Day is a chance to rejoice in the wackiest, funniest, and most amazing friendships that have grown in our lives.

Updated: August 6, 2023 10:08 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

friendship day memes
Netizens Celebrate Friendship Day, Flood Twitter With Hilarious Memes. | Photo: Twitter

International Friendship Day Funny Memes: Friendship Day isn’t just about celebrating, it reminds us of how important friends are. By valuing our friends and building strong connections, we make our society happier and more caring.

Friendship Day holds a unique significance in India, celebrating the meaningful connections shared between friends. The day falls on the first Sunday of August every year, and this year it is marked on August 6th.


And what could be better than making our friends burst into laughter? Friendship Day is a chance to rejoice in the wackiest, funniest, and most amazing friendships that have grown in our lives. Memes and funny messages are the perfect way to celebrate this special connection.

Enjoy Friendship Day by sharing laughter and fun through these memes and messages.

As Friendship Day begins, meme makers also become active, filling microblogging sites with hilarious memes.

We have curated some of the top funny memes for you, so enjoy the day with some laughter.

