International Left-Handers Day is held on 13 August all over the world to celebrate the uniqueness of lefties. The day was first observed in 1976 by Dean R Campbell, founder of the Lefthanders International, Inc.

Considering that left-handed person's life is full of obstacles, the day is celebrated to raise awareness of the advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed in a predominantly right-handed world.

Notable personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Albert Einstein, Leonardo Da Vinci, Aristotle are all lefties. Our very own Prime Minister Narendra Modi too is believed to be a left-hander.

Here are some interesting facts about lefties:

Around 10 per cent of people worldwide are left-handed.

Left-handed people are more intelligent and creative thinkers, as Science confirms that they have more mental flexibility than the rest.

Lefties use the right side of their brain more, which makes them more inclined towards Art

Lefties have better underwater-vision than right-handed people

The connection between the left and right sides of the brain is better in left-handers.

Lefties are efficient at multitasking and also have abetter memory compared to the righties

Deemed to be more skilled in terms of language, left-handers are also considered to be better leaders.

Lefties are also great at sports like baseball, players, tennis, swimming, boxing and fencing.

Lefties are more prone to migraines and sleep deprivation problems, however, they recover faster from injuries

Left-handers also face a higher risk of insomnia, psychosis and alcoholism

Here is how Twitter marked the day:

Happy international left handers day#LeftHandersDay pic.twitter.com/wGqgSUJFpH — Snufkin – The stoner (@BibhushanSijap2) August 13, 2020

wait really??? 🥰🥰🥰🥰 happy left handers day to the left handers! we're always been discriminated but we never give up halfway and complete it till the end ♥#LeftHandersDay pic.twitter.com/JUXTxErJuf — ✦나자⁰⁸⁰⁷ (@JMSWHS96) August 13, 2020

Shout out to my fellow left handers out there. I feel your struggle #LeftHandersDay pic.twitter.com/S8rglNn5kN — sayha_ninjainthemaking (@sayha_f) August 13, 2020

It turns out today is International Left Handers day! It's aimed at raising awareness of left-handed people and the challenges they face in a world arguably designed for right-handers.

Any left-handers celebrating today? What do you like/ dislike about being a left-hander? pic.twitter.com/942zHyVTVl — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) August 12, 2020