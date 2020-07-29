International Tiger Day 2020: Every year on July 29, Global Tiger Day is observed across the world to create awareness about the importance of tiger conservation. With only 3900 tigers left in the wild in the whole world, the day assumes greater significance to educate masses about tiger conservation issues. Also Read - Kolkata Couple Goes On Motorcycle Campaign to Raise Awareness About Tiger Conservation

The decision to celebrate this day was taken at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia in 2010 to raise awareness about the falling number of tigers in the world.

However, in India, conservation efforts have yielded great results as the tiger population has nearly doubled ahead of the target year 2022.

On the occasion, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar released All India Tiger Estimation Report and lauded the success story of Project Tiger. The total big cat population in India stands at 2,967 now, as compared to 1,400 in 2014, as per ‘Status of Tigers, Co-Predators & Prey in India’ report.

Project Tiger was launched in 1973 with just 9 tiger reserves. Today, India has 50 reserves having 2967 tigers.

Tiger sits at the peak of the food chain and the increased numbers is a testimony of the robust bio-diversity. #IndiasTigerSuccess #InternationalTigerDay #TigerDay pic.twitter.com/pmEEsWInee — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) July 29, 2020

According to the All India Tiger Estimation Report-2018, India is now home to nearly, 70 percent of the global tiger population.

Twiterati hailed India’s success and pledged to protect the big cats:

On International Tiger Day today, let us spread greater awareness on the importance of protecting tigers and the crucial role they play in preserving the ecosystems in which they live in. #IndiasTigerSuccess pic.twitter.com/Uc6ub8GsYH — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 29, 2020

On #InternationalTigerDay, the world lauds India’s momentous success in doubling tiger population in 12 years. I compliment National Tiger Conservation Authority, Wildlife Institute of India, State Forest Depts, forest officers & all stakeholders for this feat #IndiasTigerSuccess — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 29, 2020

Where tigers thrive, it is a sign that the ecosystem is healthy. #InternationalTigerDay2020 is celebrated to promote the protection of natural habitat of tigers and to increase awareness about the conservation of tiger. International Tiger Day is also known as #GlobalTigerDay pic.twitter.com/42WCDuiZAL — Balaram Tripathy (@balaramtripath2) July 29, 2020

Tyger Tyger burning bright, In the forests of the night". On #GlobalTigerDay bring out your best tiger shots from #India. Where majority of tigers reside. Lets see how bright they are. #IndiasTigerSuccess pic.twitter.com/lgg1aUDgT8 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 29, 2020

The main reasons for the loss of the tiger population is poaching, climate change, and the destruction of their natural habitat.