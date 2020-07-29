International Tiger Day 2020: Every year on July 29, Global Tiger Day is observed across the world to create awareness about the importance of tiger conservation. With only 3900 tigers left in the wild in the whole world, the day assumes greater significance to educate masses about tiger conservation issues. Also Read - Kolkata Couple Goes On Motorcycle Campaign to Raise Awareness About Tiger Conservation
The decision to celebrate this day was taken at the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia in 2010 to raise awareness about the falling number of tigers in the world.
However, in India, conservation efforts have yielded great results as the tiger population has nearly doubled ahead of the target year 2022.
On the occasion, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar released All India Tiger Estimation Report and lauded the success story of Project Tiger. The total big cat population in India stands at 2,967 now, as compared to 1,400 in 2014, as per ‘Status of Tigers, Co-Predators & Prey in India’ report.
According to the All India Tiger Estimation Report-2018, India is now home to nearly, 70 percent of the global tiger population.
Twiterati hailed India’s success and pledged to protect the big cats:
The main reasons for the loss of the tiger population is poaching, climate change, and the destruction of their natural habitat.