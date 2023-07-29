Home

Sachin Tendulkar’s Special Post For His ‘Favourite Animal’ On International Tiger Day

Commemorating International Tiger Day, former cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a candid photo of a tiger which he clicked himself.

The photo has received over 3.2 lakh views. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Former cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is one of those celebs who are regular on social media. Those who follow him know that he often shares exciting videos and images on the micro-blogging site X (earlier Twitter). Be it sneak peeks from his travel diaries, his time with his family, or showcasing new skills he learnt, Sachin Tendulkar seems to have aced the social media game. Most recently, he took to his account on X and posted an amazing photo of a tiger clicked by him. The latest update by Sachin Tendulkar was to commemorate International Tiger Day.

Trending Now

What Sachin Tendulkar Wrote

Dropping the pic on Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “Tiger is one of my favourite animals. On #InternationalTigerDay, show me one of the best pictures of tigers you’ve clicked in the wild. Here’s one clicked by me.” The image shared by him features the big cat sitting on a rock in a jungle. The tiger is seen with a fierce look on its face, taking the still to a whole other level. Take a look at the photo.

Tiger is one of my favourite animals. On #InternationalTigerDay, show me one of the best pictures of Tigers you’ve clicked in the wild. Here’s one clicked by me. pic.twitter.com/witVuhqoQX — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 29, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar’s Post Goes Viral

Within just a few hours of being posted, the post has grabbed a lot of eyeballs. It has received 12,000 likes, along with 3.2 lakh views and 566 retweets. While some users appreciated Sachin Tendulkar’s picture, others posted images of tigers they clicked in the wild. One user penne

d, “Tiger ko tiger he pasand hoga [Tiger likes tiger].” Meanwhile, another one shared, “Happy #InternationalTigerDay !! We are lucky to see these majestic animals in the wild. And so should the generations ahead.”

One comment read, “Another masterclass from the master @sachin_rt ji. Just toogood. Where is the location @Sachin_rt ji?”

Why Is International Tiger Day Celebrated?

International Tiger Day is celebrated on July 29 every year in order to raise awareness about the rapidly decreasing population of tigers. Back in 2010, 13 countries, including India joined forces with the aim to double the number of wild tigers across the globe. At present India is credited with having the highest number of tigers, with around 3,167 animals in the country

