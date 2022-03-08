Google is celebrating International Women’s Day 2022 by dedicating an animated slideshow on its search engine homepage for women from around the world and of all backgrounds. Google Doodle’s interactive animated video women in their diverse roles in society – from homemakers to women working in all kinds of professions and even those who work from home.Also Read - International Women’s Day 2022: Best Quotes, SMS, Facebook Status, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status to Wish a Happy Women’s Day

“From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation, each illustration depicted in today’s Doodle is connected by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities. Happy International Women’s Day,” Google said in a statement on their Google Doodle page. Also Read - Watch These 5 Movies That Celebrate Powerful Women in Indian Cinema

The slideshow begins with a mother who is busy working on her laptop in her home while she has a baby in her hand and keeps an eye on her older child. As we move on, the doodle shows a woman directing a surgery in the hospital, a Muslim woman watering her plants while watching the kids, a black woman designer working at her boutique, a mother teaching her daughter how to repair a bike, and an older woman taking pictures in the forest as a wildlife photographer. The end of the slideshow shows women of colour, women of all ages, different cultural backgrounds, and women from the LGBTQ+ community as well. Also Read - International Women’s Day 2022: Date, Theme, History And Everything You Need to Know

Today’s Doodle has been illustrated by Doodle Art Director Thoka Maer.

Every year, the world celebrates International Women’s Day on the 8th of March to recognise the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide.