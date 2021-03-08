New Delhi: Google on Monday celebrated International Women’s Day by honouring a history of firsts achieved by women, through a special video doodle. The doodle takes a journey through a series of firsts in women’s history, highlighting female pioneers who have challenged the status quo and paved the way in education, civil rights, science, art, and more. Also Read - Thousands Of Women Farmers To Lead Protest At Delhi Borders On Women's Day Today

Illustrated by Helene Leroux, the video Doodle honors and pays homage to these (s)heroes by depicting the hands of many trailblazers opening doors and paving way for generations of women around the globe. It shows the first woman to cast the vote, the first woman to go into space, the first woman to flourish in writing, singing, law, pilot and other paces.

"While some firsts achieve something spectacularly new, others are receiving a recognition or right that is long overdue. Suffragists, academics, gold medalists, entrepreneurs and more—today's Doodle celebrates the women around the world who overcame the obstacles of their time to create a lasting legacy. These firsts stand on the shoulders of countless others—women who laid the foundation, in the past, for today's doors to be finally opened and glass ceilings broken," Google wrote.

Today’s #GoogleDoodle honours those who pushed open doors for generations of women – in music 🎶, education 📔, science 🧪 and more ✨ To the pioneers of the past, present and future – Happy #InternationalWomensDay ➡️ https://t.co/vFE5Ajh1Bg pic.twitter.com/aTOWrjLBhl — Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 7, 2021

The theme for International Women’s Day (8 March) this year is “#ChooseToChallenge.” The theme ‘Choose To Challenge’ aims to call our gender inequality and celebrate women’s achievements.

