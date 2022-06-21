International Day Of Yoga: Yoga is not merely a physical activity but an ancient art to promote and preserve the wellness of body and mind. Through an array of asanas yoga is said to benefit the holistic development of a person. It embodies unity of body and mind accompanied by a calming aura. June 21, annually, since 2015, is celebrated as International Day Of Yoga. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the International Yoga Day 2022 event in Mysuru on Tuesday, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops across the country also took part in the celebrations.Also Read - Yoga Day 2022: 'Yoga Now A Global Phenomenon, Brings Peace To Universe', Says PM Modi In Mysuru

In the snow-clad hills of Ladakh perched at an elevation of almost 17,000 feet, the ITBP troops braved chilling temperature to performed Yoga asanas. The ITBP troops were seen performing different Yoga asanas in the snow-covered ground. Also Read - Happy International Yoga Day 2022 Messages, Wishes, Motivational Quotes, WhatsApp Forwards, Instagram Status

Partaking in the spirit of International Day of Yoga, ITBP troops in Himachal Pradesh also performed asanas in the backdrop of scenic snow-capped mountains at 16,500 feet.

The troops stationed at various topographical areas in India also displayed their support and stretched their bodies in lieu of today’s Yoga day event in places where mercury falls in minus degrees. From Kedarnath in Uttarakhand to Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh, ITBP troops were seen celebrating International Yoga Day 2022.

Central Ski Team of ITBP celebrating International Yoga Day near Rohtang Pass at an altitude of 14,000 ft in snow.#InternationalDayofYoga #IDY2022 #YogaForHumanity pic.twitter.com/EsH2NwijsP — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 21, 2022

#Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border police (ITBP) practicing Yoga at 14,500 feet in Uttarakhand on #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/Z32R8huEFr — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 21, 2022

While the regiments nestled at higher altitudes were seen enjoying a routine of body wellness against the backdrop of breathtaking snow-capped mountains, the other ITBP troops stationed at lower plains were not behind either.

#Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border police (ITBP) practicing river Yoga and Yoga with Horses of the Force at the eastern tip of the nation, ATS, Lohitpur, Arunachal Pradesh on #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/OTjkwiXjxT — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 21, 2022

#Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border police (ITBP) practicing Yoga at SHQ ITBP Dibrugarh, Assam on #InternationalDayofYoga.

HWWA members also participated. pic.twitter.com/4pCT4Uiptf — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 21, 2022

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga unites the nation as people from across the sub-continent, from police forces to a common person in their four walls perform yoga asanas by a way of coming together in celebration.