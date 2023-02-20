Home

Internet Believes No One More Royal-Looking in Bollywood Than Aditi Rao Hydari as She Mesmerises Audience With Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi – Check Interesting Tweets

Aditi Rao Hydari has once AGAIN stunned the internet with her royal appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming show 'Heeramandi.'

Aditi Rao Hydari in Heeramandi: The first glimpse of the forthcoming web series Heeramandi was released on Friday, and the internet cannot get enough. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed show will shortly debut on Netflix. A short clip featuring Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh was released on social media. All the leading ladies looked beautiful but it was Aditi Rao Hydari’s royal look that left the internet gasping for air. Aditi Rao Hydari’s royal appearance reflected her poised and elegant demeanour. She has consistently brought the house down with her queenly appearances in movies like Taj, Padmaavat, Khoobsurat, and others. Aditi Rao Hydari wore heavy jewellery and an exquisite golden lehenga and posed gracefully for the camera.

WATCH ADITI RAO HYDARI’S ROYAL LOOK FROM HEERAMANDI

Filled with colour, culture and charm, this world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali awaits you!#Heeramandi coming soon only on @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/fvHLlxlusR — Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) February 18, 2023

Aditi Rao Hydari’s look in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s show garnered immense love from desi tweeps. Several users dropped heart, fire and heart-eye emoticons. One of the users wrote, “Saw Aditi Rao Hydari in the Heeramandi stills, forgot to breathe.” Another user wrote, ‘You looking most beautiful Aditi among all the beautiful flowers, you shining like Red Rose.”

CHECK VIRAL REACTIONS

Here to spell through Anarkali 😍 I mean how can someone be this beautiful and graceful

Mashallah @aditiraohydari ❤️🤌#AditiRaoHydari #TajDividedByBlood pic.twitter.com/OX7XGMIILK — aabha_arts ✨ (@aabha_arts) February 19, 2023

Saw Aditi Rao Hydari in the Heeramandi stills, forgot to breathe pic.twitter.com/7pH3h4ojPb — Ira (@irationalised) February 18, 2023

i just think that aditi rao hydari 😩 pic.twitter.com/kgmCGHfBl3 — afrin (@DAEGU_DEMONS) February 18, 2023

Pic 1 : Taj – Divided By Blood

Pic 2 : Heera Mandi#AditiRaoHydari slaying in both the series and film…

Eagerly waiting for this two to release soon …. pic.twitter.com/lcjZVOCBVx — Nil Hearts 💟 (@Nil_Priyankit) February 18, 2023

What do you think about Aditi Rao Hydari’s look from Heeramandi?

