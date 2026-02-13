Internet goes bananas as fruit vendor flaunts Apple’s orange-coloured iPhone 17 Pro Max; check reactions

Home

Internet goes bananas as fruit vendor flaunts Apples orange-coloured iPhone 17 Pro Max; check reactions

Viral post: An orange seller possessing an orange-coloured iPhone 17 Pro Max takes the internet by storm.

Image: Instagram @the_richsite

Viral News: When people struggle financially every day to afford a basic lifestyle, a post has gone viral on social media, which shows something unbelievable. These days, purchasing an iPhone has become a status symbol for many individuals. With most people waiting relentlessly for months and years to buy the expensive iPhone 17 Pro Max, the viral post shows an orange seller in possession of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. It has left everyone in disbelief, with many questioning if it’s an actual phone or just a cover. You can check the viral post here.

What’s the viral post about?

The viral post shows an orange seller having the grand iPhone 17 Pro Max. The post has sparked great debate on social media, as people these days struggle to afford a decent lifestyle, even while having high-paying jobs. The post draws a comparison between jobs and business owners.

Viral post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Richsite (@the_richsite)

The viral post was shared on Instagram with the caption, “In a moment that perfectly captures today’s hustle culture twist, a local orange seller stunned onlookers after being spotted using the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max Orange Edition… While many office-goers continue working steady 9-to-5 jobs for years with mid-range smartphones worth ₹15,000, this street entrepreneur seems to be squeezing more than just juice out of his business! The viral comparison has sparked conversations online about smart earnings, ground-level business success, and how traditional trades are quietly outperforming expectations in the digital age.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Apple seller uses Apple phone, orange seller uses Apple’s orange phone”, and another wrote, “Anyone can use anything.”

One said, “Power of business”, and another comment read, “He ordered the wrong Apple.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.