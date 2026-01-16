Home

Viral

Internet goes crazy over Vinod Khannas viral look as Rahman Dakait, see how Dhurandhar might have looked in the 80s, fans say, stellar casting

Internet goes crazy over Vinod Khanna’s viral look as Rahman Dakait, see how Dhurandhar might have looked in the 80s, fans say, ‘stellar casting’

Fans are raving over Vinod Khanna’s viral look as Rahman Dakait, imagining how Dhurandhar might have appeared in the 1980s. The actor’s portrayal has left audiences impressed and excited.

Even weeks after hitting theaters, Dhurandhar continues to capture attention in a way few films manage. What started as a big-ticket spy thriller has grown into a cultural phenomenon, sparking conversations beyond just box office numbers. While audiences are still flocking to cinemas, social media has found a new way to celebrate the film: imagining what it might have looked like if it had been made in the 1980s.

Meet the Dhurandhars from the 80s era

The viral AI concept came from artist Souvik, who reimagined Dhurandhar as an ’80s Bollywood spectacle. In this alternate universe Amitabh Bachchan steps into the role of Hamza Ali Mazari. With flowing hair a heavy beard intense eyes and a cigarette in hand Big B’s look immediately brings back memories of classics like Khuda Gawah, Mahaan and Shehenshah.

The menacing Vinod Khanna

Facing him is late superstar Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, donning sharp black Pathani suits and aviator sunglasses. Fans were thrilled by the casting with many calling it “stellar casting” and praising Vinod Khanna sahab’s imagined portrayal. The poetic twist comes from the fact that his son Akshaye Khanna plays the same character in the present-day version of the film. Other reimagined roles include late Sridevi as Yalina and late Parveen Babi as Ulfat Jahan, while supporting characters feature late Amrish Puri, Jackie Shroff, late Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Souvik Rooj (@mr.hellrocker)

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The reactions of fans and the captain of the ship

The AI visuals quickly gained traction online with fans expressing their excitement. Many wrote, “I wish this was real”, “stellar casting”, and “what a dream team of the 80s”. Even director Aditya Dhar joined the conversation describing the AI creation as “superb” further fueling fan enthusiasm. Social media users praised the nostalgia factor while appreciating the creative take on the characters.

More about Dhurandhar

Meanwhile the real-world success of Dhurandhar continues its monstrous mayhem. Released on December 5 the film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon, Naveen Kaushik and Manav Gohil.

Thanks to festive holidays and strong word-of-mouth the film crossed Rs 1 300 crore globally and over Rs 800 crore in India making it the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025. On special days like Makar Sankranti collections jumped even further proving its enduring appeal. The film’s success surpasses the lifetime collections of other blockbusters and confirms its place as a modern classic while inspiring fans to dream about alternate cinematic universes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.