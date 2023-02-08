Home

Viral

Internet is Divided After a Man Gets Rajma Chawal Tattoo on His Hand, Swiggy Reacts – See Viral Post

Internet is Divided After a Man Gets Rajma Chawal Tattoo on His Hand, Swiggy Reacts – See Viral Post

A person recently tattooed the phrases Rajma Chawal over their elbow in Devanagari script to express his affection for the dish.

Internet is Divided After a Man Gets Rajma Chawal Tattoo on His Hand, Swiggy Reacts - See Viral Post

Trending News: When we were homesick or just feeling down from a bad day, we would turn to rajma chawal as our go-to food. Many of us have fond memories of this dish while growing up. However, this man went over and beyond to express his affection for his favourite comfort dish – Rajma Chawal. He got a permanent tattoo of a popular north Indian dish, rajma chawal on his arm. Food delivery service Swiggy shared a photo of the tattooed arm on Twitter and captioned it, “Ever loved something so much you want it to stay with you forever.”

CHECK VIRAL POST

ever loved something so much you want it to stay with you forever pic.twitter.com/DP9nTdUSNR — Swiggy (@Swiggy) February 5, 2023

You may like to read

Sharing this story of the man’s devotion to rajma chawal, Swiggy kept his identity a secret. As a response to the original message, Twitter users shared their favourite foods that they would like to get tattooed. One of the users wrote, “A tattoo of Chole Bhature🤎 on one hand and on another Pav Bhaji🧡.” Others suggested dishes like chai, gulab jamun, Mysore vada and other things.

However, not everyone agreed with the concept of getting tattoos of food names. One of the users said, “im all for not judging anyone’s tattoo choices but merey bhai???” Another users wrote, “Tattoo shaming is okay.”

The post went viral in no time with over 33K views and 174 likes.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.