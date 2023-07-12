Home

Viral Video: Delhi Girl’s Dance With Homeless Woman Is All About Kindness And Positivity

The viral video displays Anshika grooving with a homeless woman in Delhi’s Connaught Place. The internet has heaped praises on Anshika for her kind gesture.

The video has garnered more than 3.5 lakh views. (Credits: Twitter)

In a world filled with pressure, competition, and various negative feelings, the sight of people being kind to each other has become rare. But, those who intend to spread happiness always find ways to do so. In one such heartwarming moment, a Twitter user named Anshika Awasthi is reminding people how beautiful it is to be kind. Recently, a video circulating online has captured the attention of Twitter users. It displays Anshika grooving with a homeless woman in Delhi’s Connaught Place. The internet is in love with Anshika’s kind gesture and is heaping praise on her.

Anshika’s Adorable Move To Dance With A Homeless Woman

The clip opens with Anshika attempting to make the woman comfortable as she grooves with her. She, then, goes on to hold her hand and sync the steps with her. As the video proceeds, both the ladies can be seen sharing a warm hug with each other. The heart-warming video is proof that nothing replaces kindness, empathy, and positivity. Twitter users are lauding Anshika’s empathetic behaviour and her attempt to spread cheer with the homeless woman.

The video that was shared on Twitter had a beautiful caption which read, “Delhi is beautiful. You meet all sorts of people. And the best ones are those who randomly join you in dance. Happy Monday, everyone!”

Delhi is beautiful. You meet all sorts of people. And, the best ones are those who randomly join you in dance. Happy Monday, everyone! 🤍#Dance #Delhi #vibes pic.twitter.com/ffOPZuyU2D — Anshika Awasthi (@anshikawasthi) July 10, 2023

Internet Moved By Anshika’s Heartwarming Gesture

People appreciated Anshika for her positivity. When asked by another Twitter user when it happened, Anshika replied, “Last night! I stepped out of Warehouse Cafe and still had the energy to dance. I started with my usual steps, and she showed up with her moves. Maine kaha aajao phir! And we hit it off.”

Hahahaha when did this happen? How did it happen? How did it end? Full story needed, babe. — Aprajita Sharma, CFPcm (@apri_sharma) July 10, 2023

Another user mentioned, “Everyone has that quality. Vibes make a difference.”

Everyone has that quality. Vibes make a difference. — सत्यम वत्स Satyam Vats (@Satyamvatsin) July 10, 2023

Anshika’s Message For Detractors

However, Anshika also had to witness some hateful comments for the video. Addressing these comments, she tweeted, “This is for all the negative & hate comments directed towards me all because of the video I shared the other day. I found that video super cute and I’ll continue to share good stuff online. I’m focused on the good things. Aap karte raho galat baat.”

This is for all the negative& hate comments directed towards me all because of the video I shared the other day. I found that video super cute and I'll continue to share good stuff online. I'm focused on the good thing. Aap karte raho galat baat.❤️ — Anshika Awasthi (@anshikawasthi) July 11, 2023

Interestingly, the video since being uploaded has garnered more than 3.5 lakh views.

