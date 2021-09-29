Internet sensation Ranu Mondal, who hails from Krishna Nagar, now again has caught eyeballs of the social media. Now, a new video has been posted by youtube Rondhon Porichoy where we can spot Ranu Mondal singing Manike Mange Hithe song. Till now, the video has gained a total of 54,000 views. Mondal was spotted wearing a red tee along with pants.Also Read - Viral Video: Romantic Song Accidentally Starts Playing on LED Screen During Tuition, Teacher Left Embarrassed | Watch

Mondal was earlier spotted singing Lata Mangeshkar’s iconic song ‘Ek Pyaar ka Nagma’ at the Ranaghat Railway station. She became popular overnight after a 26-year-old man named Atindra Charaborty noticed her at the station and recorded her. The video went viral within seconds on the different platforms of social media. The rest is history. While her new video of the song ‘Manike Mange Hithe’ has received love and appreciation in the comment box. The viral video has gained more than 2.5 million views. Also Read - Viral Video: BJP Leader Jagdish Jaiswal Falls From Stage While Cheering For Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Watch

Also Read - UP: Boy Kept in Chains at Aligarh Madrasa; Owner, Father Arrested After Video Goes Viral

Later, Mondal started getting offers to sing in movies and albums. She was even called at many reality shows. Later, the internet sensation signed her song for singer Himesh Reshammiya’s movie happy Hardy and Heer. Even Reshammiya acknowledged her singing skills and voice. Now, Mondal has secured a position where whatever she does gains publicity and becomes a headline. Although she has a loyal fanbase yet sometimes trolls and memes have taken over her stardom occasionally.

Luch and destiny showed their charm in Mondal’s career. Now she can be referred to as a celebrity. Originally, the popular song was sung by Satheeshan Rathnayaka in 2020. Later, in the year 2021, the Sinhalese song Manike Mange Hithe was sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka de Silva in her version that went viral.