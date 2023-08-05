Home

Internet’s New Pet Video Is Man’s Kaavaalaa Dance You Should Not Miss

The song “Kaavaalaa” has taken the Internet by storm as social media platforms are flooded with videos of people dancing to the compelling tune.

New Pet Video Kaavaalaa Dance: Whenever there is anything related to Rajinikanth there is bound to be an unprecedented craze among the fans. Right from the movies to their titles and songs, every department takes over Rajinikanth enthusiasts.

The latest is the song “Kaavaalaa” from Rajinikanth starrer Jailer which is creating waves not only in the movie industry but on social media as well.

The song “Kaavaalaa” features actor Tamannaah Bhatia and has taken the Internet by storm as social media platforms are flooded with videos of people dancing to the compelling tune.

Sharing One Such Clip With You

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya Prakash Pudyamane (@pudyamane)

The video is shared on the Instagram handle @pudyamane.

Since being posted on July 24, it has amassed 1.7 million likes and received many comments.

Sharing a few with you.

About Jailer

Jailer is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language black comedy-action film written and directed by Nelson and produced by Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. It stars Rajinikanth in the title role, along with Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon, and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The film was officially announced in February 2022 with the working title Thalaivar 169, being the 169th film of Rajinikanth, while the official title Jailer was announced in June. Principal photography began in August 2022 in Chennai and wrapped in June 2023. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the cinematography and editing were handled by Vijay Kartik Kannan and R. Nirmal.

Jailer is scheduled to release on 10 August 2023.

The movie is written and directed by Nelson, produced by Kalanithi Maran.

Star Cast

The film stars Rajinikanth as “Tiger” Muthuvel Pandian, Mohanlal as Mathew, Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar as Narasimha, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan as Muthuvel’s wife, Vinayakan, Mirnaa Menon as Arjun’s wife, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi as Arjun (Muthuvel’s son), Naga Babu, Yogi Babu, Jaffer Sadiq, Kishore, Billy Muralee, Sugunthan, Karate Karthi, Mithun, Arshad, G. Marimuthu, Namo Narayana, Rithvik, Ananth, Saravanan, Aranthangi Nisha, Mahanadi Shankar, Kalai Arasan, Uday Mahesh, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley.

The cinematography is by Vijay Kartik Kannan, Edited by R. Nirmal, Music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Music

The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander in his third collaboration with Rajinikanth, after Petta (2019) and Darbar (2020) and fourth collaboration with Nelson after Kolamaavu Kokila (2018), Doctor (2021), and Beast (2022). The first single titled “Kaavaalaa” was released on 6 July 2023. The second single titled “Hukum – Thalaivar Alappara” was released on 17 July 2023. The third single titled “Jujubee” was released on 26 July 2023. The album featuring 8 tracks was released on 28 July 2023.

The song Kaavaalaa is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Shilpa Rao.

