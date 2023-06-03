Investors Duped of Rs 4.65 Crore in Dombivli ; Married couple among others arrested

Home

Police have registered a case against four partners of a finance firm, including a married couple, for allegedly cheating at least 50 investors to the tune of Rs 4.65 crore, at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thane district

Representative image (ANI)

Thane : Police have registered a case against four partners of a finance firm, including a married couple, for allegedly cheating at least 50 investors to the tune of Rs 4.65 crore, at Dombivli in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Saturday.

More people who were cheated by the accused are coming forward and the number of victims is likely to grow, Assistant inspector G R Jadhav of Dombivli police station said “The accused had set up an investment firm and urged people to invest in it by promising them good returns. They also offered gold to the investors. They promised 10 per cent interest on investment and assured that it would double in a year,” he said.

They collected money from the investors, but later shut their office and fled, the official said. The investors approached the police and filed the complaint at Dombivli police station, he said.

Offences under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act was registered against the four directors of the firm based on the complaint by the investors, Jadhav said.

