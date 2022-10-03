Trending News: The newly launched iPhone 14 comes with a crash detection feature, in which the phone will automatically call the police if you are in a car crash. While experts have cast doubts over it, there are some who have gone ahead and tested it. Wall Street Journal had one of its staff member test it with the help of demolition derby driver. The test did not work, however, Apple later said that for it to work the vehicle has to be moving.Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro Review Video: Is It Worth Buying or Not? In Depth Review of Features, Camera - WATCH

Now, Associated Press has reported that the feature automatically alerted responders in Nebraska, US about a car crash that killed all six of its young occupants. Five men in the Honda Accord died at the scene of the crash around 2:15 am in Lincoln, police said. Also Read - Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Get 80% Discount on Electronic Devices, iPhone 13 Available at Lowest Price | Best Deals And Offers Here

The five men who died included the 22-year-old driver. A 24-year-old woman died later at a hospital where she was taken in critical condition. The other male victims were one 21-year-old, one 23-year-old, and two 22-year-olds. Also Read - iPhone 14's 'Crash Detection' Feature May Not Always Detect Collision

The reason behind the crash is not known yet, police said. The crash was reported by an iPhone that detected the impact and called responders automatically when the phone’s owner didn’t respond.

“This is the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory,” Lincoln Police Assistant Chief Michon Morrow said. “We’ve been trying to think of another accident this bad and we haven’t come up with anything.”

The police haven’t found any witnesses and are probing reasons like “alcohol, speed or distracted driving”.

