Trending News: A woman’s iPhone 14 alerted authorities in the US of a car crash as she enjoyed a roller coaster ride. According to a Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report, the incident is from an amusement park in Cincinnati. The phone’s new car-crash detection was triggered as she “enjoyed getting hoisted 109 feet in the air and whipped around at over 50 mph”.Also Read - Delhi Rains Too Uncertain? Here's A Step-By-Step Guide On How To Get Rain Alerts On iPhone

The phone placed a 911 call to the Warren County Communications Center with an automated voice message which said, “The owner of this iPhone was in a severe car crash and is not responding to their phone.” Also Read - iPhone 14 Alerted Responders About Car Crash in US That Killed 6: Report

It also picked up the background audio from the amusement park; hoots, cheers, music and adrenaline-fueled people having fun.

As per the 911 report, an emergency response team was sent to the location but they couldn’t locate any emergency. The iPhone user realised the whole thing and called the emergency services back to tell them that she is okay. Ironically she reassured them that she hasn’t been in a car crash from the line for ‘bumper cars’.

While the incident is in a certain way hilarious, it also raises the question of how dependable the feature is. There would be nothing funny about receiving an alert that your loved one has been in a crash, only to discover that they were having fun at a fair or amusement park and just forgot to answer their phone.

This is not to say that the emergency call is placed undetected by the user. The feature uses a combination of sensor data to assess a potential crash. If detected, it shows a message on the screen for ten seconds, following which a ten-second countdown happens, accompanied by an alarm.

Only after this countdown, emergency services are contacted. A message is also sent to your emergency contact.