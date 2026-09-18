Crazy Apple Mania: From NCR to Mumbai, sleep-deprived fans pull an all-nighter for iPhone 18 Pro | Video

Customers can purchase the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max from Apple's stores in India. These stores are located in Saket and Noida in New Delhi, BKC and Borivali in Mumbai, Koregaon Park in Pune, and Hebbal in Bengaluru.

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Crazy Apple Mania: From NCR to Mumbai, sleep-deprived fans pull an all-nighter for iPhone 18 Pro | Video (Pic: X)

iPhone 18 Pro sale: The much-awaited moment is now over. The first sale of Apple’s new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, both new Pro models, begins today, September 18, in India. Many people have been queuing outside Apple stores since last night to purchase the phones. Customers can purchase both iPhones from Apple’s online store as well as six retail stores across the country. Significantly, physical Apple stores will open at 8 a.m. on launch day and remain open until 10 p.m. Offers and discounts are also being offered with the first sale.

The 18 Pro is now significantly more advanced, with features like a variable aperture camera, a 2nm fast chip, improved cooling, a smarter design, and more storage. These aren’t just minor upgrades, but rather changes that will improve both everyday use and professional work.

Customers can purchase the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max from Apple’s stores in India. These stores are located in Saket, Noida, Mumbai’s BKC and Borivali, Koregaon Park, Pune, and Hebbal, Bengaluru. Customers who pre-booked the phones starting September 12th can pick them up today, the launch day. If you haven’t ordered them yet, you can check availability on Apple’s website or at your nearest store.

Noida: Sales of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max began today. Customers are showing considerable enthusiasm for purchasing the new iPhones.

Saket: A large number of people started gathering outside the Apple Store located at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket since morning before the sale of iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max began.

VIDEO | Delhi: People line up outside Apple Store at Select Citywalk Mall ahead of the official sales launch of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in India.#Apple #iPhone18Pro (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/8PXqrTlwS2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 18, 2026

Bengaluru: Bengaluru: People queue up as the official sale of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max begins today in India. Eager customers have lined up in long queues outside the Imagine Apple premium reseller store at the Mall of Asia to get their hands on the latest devices.

Mumbai: People queue up outside the iPhone store at Jio World Drive as the official sale of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max begins today in India. A customer says, “There is an upgrade in the camera and the processor that is why I am upgrading my phone. I have an iPhone 17 Pro; now I am buying an iPhone 18 Pro…”