New Delhi: We have often joked about the exorbitant prices of Apple products, saying how one would have to sell his/her kidneys to afford them. The demand for Apple products is equally strong in India, where the iPhone has become a fully fledged status symbol for consumers. So much so, that many are willing to go to great lengths to acquire it. In one such case, a thief in Delhi robbed a man of his i-Phone at knife-point. He confessed later that he committed the crime as he planned to give an expensive gift to his girlfriend. According to an police official, the accused has now been arrested.

Furnishing details about the robbery, a police official said that the incident took place on November 23 when the accused, along with another man, robbed an Apple iPhone after putting a knife on the victim’s neck when he was crossing a park in western Delhi.

Police registered a case against the accused duo under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and began a probe.

On Wednesday, a tip-off was received that two robbers, involved in the aforesaid robbery, are roaming in Dwarka Sector 14 area to commit another robbery. Subsequently, the police laid a trap and apprehended both the accused. The robbed mobile was also recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were planning to commit another robbery so that they can have some money to visit some hill station with one of the thief’s girlfriend.

“They wanted to gift the phone to her as a surprise,” the official added.

(With IANS inputs)