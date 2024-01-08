Home

Viral

iPhone Survives 16,000 Feet Drop After Falling From Alaska Airlines Flight | Know Full Story

iPhone Survives 16,000 Feet Drop After Falling From Alaska Airlines Flight | Know Full Story

An iPhone fell from a flight traveling from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, and survived a 16,000-foot drop to the ground. The incident occurred after a window of the flight shattered, causing phones, along with other items, to be sucked out mid-air.

iPhone Survives 16,000 Feet Drop After Falling From Alaska Airlines Flight | Know Full Story

iPhone Durability At Its Peak: iPhones are considered one of the most durable smartphones globally, and several videos on the internet showcase people testing the toughness of these phones. Another incident has emerged from Portland that once again proves the durability of Apple’s phone. Recently, an iPhone survived a 16,000 feet drop to the ground after falling from a flight. This incident occurred when a window of Alaska Airlines ASA 1282 flight shattered, causing phones along with other small items to be sucked out mid-air. The flight was flying from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California. Confirming the incident, the NTSB claimed that they found another iPhone to be in working condition after the major fall.

Trending Now

However, it is not confirmed which model of the iPhone survived the massive fall. As per the photos shared on X (formerly Twitter) it could either be Iphone 14 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro. Notably, the smartphone had a hard case for protection.

Seanathan Bates took to X to share the photos of the iPhone and wrote, “Found an iPhone on the side of the road… Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282 Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly in tact! When I called it in, Zoe at @NTSB said it was the SECOND phone to be found. No door yet”

You may like to read

Found an iPhone on the side of the road… Still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282 Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly in tact! When I called it in, Zoe at @NTSB said it was the SECOND phone to be found. No door yet😅 pic.twitter.com/CObMikpuFd — Seanathan Bates (@SeanSafyre) January 7, 2024



The smartphone, which survived the 16,000 feet fall to the ground, was found to be in perfect condition.

Alaska Airlines has temporarily suspended the operation of its 65 Boeing 737-9 aircraft after a frightening midair incident resulted in the blowing out of a window and part of the fuselage. This incident necessitated an emergency landing in the U.S. state of Oregon.

The incident happened minutes after the takeoff and the gaping hole on the window caused the cabin to depressurise. As per reports the plane was flying at 16,000 feet before returning to Portland International Airport. The Alaska Airlines, in its notification, said that the flight landed safely with 174 passengers and six crew members.

The iPhone was found by Seanathan Bates who happened to be walking down Barnes Road. The phone had in-flight activated along with the SOS mode. However, the Alaska Airlines is still finding the window that fell from the aircraft.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.