New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old Russian woman was electrocuted to death after her iPhone that was connected to its charger fell into her bathtub. The woman identified as Olesya Semenova was later found by her flatmate Daria at their home in Arkhangelsk city of Russia. Also Read - Angry Over Salary Issues, Workers Go On Rampage at iPhone Manufacturing Plant in Karnataka

Daria, an estate agent called the police and informed the officials that a smartphone (connected to a charger) was there in the bathtub. Furthermore, Daria stated that she got an electric shock when she touched Semenova’s body. Paramedics also confirmed that Semenova died from an electric shock. Also Read - Russia Accuses US-Led West Of Attempting to 'Undermine' Its Close Relations with India

Following the incident, the Russian emergencies ministry issued a warning saying that the unfortunate incident shows that water and an electrical appliance connected to the mains are dangerous and should be avoided at any cost. Also Read - iPhone Production in India Likely to go Up This Year as Tata Sons Eyes Phone Plant in Tamil Nadu

“The tragedy reminds us once again that water and an electrical device connected to the electricity grid are incompatible. The same applies to any mobile device. If you drown a smartphone, the worst thing is its failure,” the ministry continued. “But when it is connected to the network, we see what the consequences are,” the Russian Emergency Ministry said.

The country has witnessed a number of tragic cases of deaths from electric shocks involving teenagers and young adults. Four months back, a 15-year-old girl had died of electrocution in her bath in Moscow.